Kendall Jenner serves drop-dead gorgeous look in latest photoshoot

Kendall Jenner sent fans wild with her gorgeous pictures as she posed up a storm during a Hollywood Hills photoshoot on Thursday.

The Vogue supermodel, 27, wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a white lace midi dress while striking a pose on the balcony of the lavish house.

She completed her glam look with a pair of black slip-on shoes and accessorised with dainty gold jewellery.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Keeping a soft glam makeup look with a nude lip, Kendall appeared in high spirits as she flashed a smile for the camera and while sitting down in between shots

The beauty is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker, following romances with Harry Styles, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Despite dating the Phoenix Suns basketball player, 25, for two years, he has yet to make a cameo on Hulu's The Kardashians.