Top foods to keep you warm and healthy this winter

Every season comes with its own challenges. While winter is a time associated with warmth, comfort and snuggling, there are certain health challenges that need to be dealt with especially if someone already has weak health and nutritional deficiencies.

Winters often make people prone to viral infections and the flu which is why it is important to keep the immune system especially strong and the body warm.



The best way to do so is to make some changes to the diet and add food items that can naturally boost health in the winter season and deliver all the essential nutrients the body needs.

Experts believe that women should take at least 2,000 calories a day and men 2,500 calories during winter.

Following is a list of highly nutritious and warm food that can keep you healthy during the cosy, freezy season:

Seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts are high in omega-3s, which are essential fats that play a role in boosting heart health and securing the body against inflammation, are a must-take in this season. Examples include sunflower seeds, walnuts, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

These deliver magnesium to the body and are also a great source of protein. Seeds and nuts are good for the gut making the immune system stronger as well.

Water

During winter, people tend to be less thirsty and drink less water. This can lead to dehydration and while it might seem counter-productive, it is equally important to take water during the cold season.

Water regulates the temperature of the body. With dehydration, the core temperature of the body is affected which is why it is important to keep a water bottle close.

Ginger

An option better than coffee/caffeine-intake would be hot ginger tea. Ginger can help get rid of nausea and reduce inflammation which means it is a great weapon to fight the common cold and flu.

Ginger warms the body and regulates body temperature. It also eases digestions, boosts metabolism and promotes blood flow - all things necessary when the body is freezing. Other than tea, ginger can be added to soups, stews, and sometimes even smoothies.

Fish

Often recommended by grandmas, fish is yet another great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Providing vitamin D to the body, fish like salmon can help the body absorb calcium and increase mental focus. In a season that often causes sleepiness and decreases energy, fish can help.

Eggs

Eggs are called the "powerhouse of energy" for a reason. A drowsy mood and low energy can be solved if you keep the body packed with the energy eggs have to offer. They are rich in vitamins and proteins which can help fight infections by building immunity. Eggs can also keep vitamin D levels elevated.