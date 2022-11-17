Johnny Depp physically attacks, and punches a crew worker

File Footage

Johnny Depp reportedly found himself being escorted out of the premises after he wound up punching a man in the ribs over being denied a chance to shoot on his own timeframe.



The altercation in question involves Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager for the City of Lies.

The incident was presided over by Judge Holly J. Fujie who agreed to let Depp settle.

According to Brooks’ testimony, Depp punched him when he refused to let any more exterior shots be taken because of permit restrictions.

However, at that moment Depp attacked, all while screaming, “Who the [expletive] are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks also went on to note how, even after refusing to react to the incoming punches, Depp promised he’d give him “$100,000 to punch me in the face right now.”