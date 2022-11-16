Jennifer Aniston chose to speak about IVF to help other women struggling to conceive

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston has plans to write a book about her IVF struggles after opening up about her heartbreaking journey in a recent interview.



The Morning Show star wants to set an example for other women in similar situations by sharing what she went through while trying to conceive a child.

A source spilled to Heat Magazine that Aniston has only begun “telling her story” after it bothered her how people “judged her for not having a child."

“Jen thought long and hard before deciding to share these details, and in the end, it felt important to set the record straight,” the source said.

“It bothers her enormously that people judged her for not having children, and that there were so many false narratives that were insensitive or way off the mark,” the insider added.

In her interview with Allure, the Friends alum shared that she has plans to pen a book as she has a lot more to spill about her journey.

“Jen’s feeling a big sense of closure now things are finally out in the open, but it’s not all she wants to say – far from it,” the insider said.

“When it comes time to write her book, she’ll elaborate in a lot more detail about her experiences and why she’s at peace with the way this has all worked out.

“Another reason she chose to speak out was in the hope she’ll help other women in a similar position,” the insider shared. “She wants them to know it’s OK to make your own choice.”

“This is 2022, and there should be no stigma or labels attached to anyone’s personal decision,” the source concluded.