FC trooper martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

CHAMAN: A Frontier Corps (FC) trooper was martyred and two others sustained injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan in Chaman area of Balochistan.
According to the Levies officials, the FC personnel were deployed on the Pakistani side of Bab-e-Dosti near Chaman when the alleged Afghan security officials opened fire on them. During the exchange of fire between the security officials of the two countries, one FC personnel embraced martyrdom and two others sustained bullet injuries.
Following the incident, the Pakistani authorities contacted the Afghan government for a ceasefire in the area. Meanwhile, Bab-e-Dosti has been closed for all kinds of trade and pedestrians' movement.
A flag meeting between the officials of the two countries was held during which Pakistani authorities clarified that the friendship gate will remain closed until the attackers are not handed over to them.
The Afghan authorities, however, were of the view that the unidentified terrorists in the guise of Taliban attacked the security personnel in Pakistan.
