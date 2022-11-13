King Charles lays first wreath at war memorial as reigning monarch

London: Charles III led his first Remembrance Sunday event as king, laying a wreath in tribute to UK and Commonwealth war dead.
The 73-year-old monarch had previously deputised for his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96 after a year of failing health.
Now king and commander-in-chief of British forces, he laid his first wreath at the war memorial as reigning monarch, dressed in a field marshal´s ceremonial uniform.
Charles stood in silence after depositing the ring of red artificial poppies -- Britain´s symbol of remembrance.
The wreath was mounted on black leaves, with a ribbon in the king´s scarlet, purple and gold horseracing colours.
Two minutes´ silence was observed after Big Ben tolled 11 times, marking the resumption of full operations for the newly restored Great Clock in the nearby Houses of Parliament.
Cannon fire marked the beginning and end of the silence, culminating in buglers playing the Last Post in front of the Cenotaph, before UK politicians and Commonwealth ambassadors laid their own wreaths.
