Kate Middleton makes a brave move as King Charles gets egged by protestor

Kate Middleton decided to step out and carry royal business on as usual today on November 9, even as her father-in-law King Charles III was attacked with eggs during a visit to York at the same time, reported Mirror UK.

The Princess of Wales decided to carry out a surprise royal engagement on Wednesday and visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, London, just as news about King Charles getting pelted with eggs made headlines.

As the patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, Kate reportedly met with staff, clients and health professionals at the children’s centre to discuss how maternal mental health was being supported.

While she talked to young kids and their moms, news of King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla getting egged started going around, with reports suggesting that a young man threw eggs at the monarch as he met with York city leaders.

King Charles also put on a brave face and continued to meet with and shake hands with the people gathered to welcome him, only looking down at the egg shells around him briefly.