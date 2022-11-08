In letter to CJP, PM Shahbaz seeks formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial (L) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (R) . — SC website/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday formally requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court judicial commission to investigate the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.



In his letter to CJP Bandial, PM Shahbaz asked the top judge to form a commission comprising all available judges of the Supreme Court.

The commission, as stated in the letter, can specifically examine five questions to understand which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to the convoy; whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were put in place to secure the convoy, and whether these protocols were adhered to; examine the facts of the incident.

The letter also suggests the commission inquire about the compliance of law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection, and handling procedures following the incident; ask about lapses and who should be responsible for them.

It further stresses finding out if the investigation into the incident is being deliberately impeded and who could be behind it. The letter also requests the CJP to probe if the shooting was a result of a criminal conspiracy hatched to assassinate Khan or an act by a lone shooter, as well as find actors responsible for the incident.

The premier, in his letter, also mentioned the delay in registering a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

It added that the law enforcement agencies and investigating authorities functioning under the PTI-backed Punjab government have failed to adhere to the law rules regarding the investigation of the attack including carelessness in securing the crime scene and the container.

The prime minister wrote that Khan’s medical report is yet to be taken into custody for forensic analysis. It reasoned that the PTI chief was directly taken to a cancer hospital, which remains an unregistered medico-legal centre.

The letter maintained that the Punjab government’s mishandling of the probing process following the incident will likely result in compromised evidence.

It also mentioned that the government, amid the protests, has witnessed attacks by miscreants at the behest of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. It also raised concerns about the derogatory campaign against state institutions.