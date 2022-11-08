PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar steps down as senator

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. — Twitter/Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar/File

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Senate after he was informed that the party was not happy with him.

Talking to his Twitter handle, Nawaz Khokhar said: “Will be submitting my resignation in person to Chairman Senate tomorrow.”

Giving reasons for his resignation, Khokhar said that a senior leader of his party conveyed to him that the PPP leadership was not happy with his “political positions” and wanted his resignation from the senate.

“I gladly agreed to resign,” he added.