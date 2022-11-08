Pakistan Army soldier martyred, terrorist commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in Khyber District. — AFP/ File

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 7, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in the general area of Shakas in the Khyber District.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed. The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘missing person’," read the statement.

During the operation, a large number of weapons as well as ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said the statement, adding that Liaquat Ali remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing and extortion.

However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, a resident of Topi, Swabi District, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. "Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," read the statement.

It added that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen the military's resolve.