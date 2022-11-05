Govt directs PEMRA to lift ban on Imran Khan speeches, pressers: sources

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government Saturday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to lift the ban prohibiting all satellite TV channels from broadcasting and rebroadcasting PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences, Geo News reported citing sources.
Sources said that the government has directed the authority for revocation by exercising Section 5 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.
According to a notice issued, the regulatory authority said that Khan during his long march speeches and a day ago had “made aspersions against the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan”.
It added that airing such content was likely to create “hatred among the people or was prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity or endanger national security”.
The PEMRA mentioned that this was a serious violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as well as the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.
“In case of any violation, the observed licence may be suspended … without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law,” the notice read.
Following the decision taken by the PEMRA, Pakistan Bar Association (PBA) also took notice of the ban imposed.
In a brief statement issued in this regard, the association said that after consulting its members and lawyers it will explore its legal options and proceed accordingly.
Condemning the decision taken by the PEMRA, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors also rejected the ban saying that the constitution allows all individuals to practice freedom of expression.
