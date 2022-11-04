Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, shares video with former South African international cricketer

Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers: shared a video with former 'South African international cricketer'

Rishab Shetty's Kantaara has become a famous blockbuster movie from the South film industry after movies like Baahuli, RRR and KGF.



Rishab Shetty met AB de Villiers, who is best known to fans for his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer praised the actor's latest movie Kantara.

Rishabh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.."

The actor-filmmaker has also played the lead role in the blockbuster movie, which is invested by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films.



The highly acclaimed film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in lead roles.

The Rishab Shetty project is now also dubbed into all the prominent Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.