Johnny Depp appeals Amber Heard $2M trial win, says her claim was ‘fatally flawed’

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard does not deserve the $2 million she was awarded in their defamation case as he believes that his ex-wife's claim was "fatally flawed."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has officially filed an appeal against the jury’s decision of siding with the Aquaman star on one count of defamation.

During the bombshell libel trial of the exes, the court found that Heard was defamed when Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, accused her of lying about abuse regarding the couple’s fight which ended their marriage.

Waldman told Daily Mail, "So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911."

In his appeal, Depp’s legal team argues that the actor should not be held responsible for what his lawyer told the outlet while also pointing out that Heard's attorneys also failed to prove that Waldman made those remarks with malice.

The documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight stated, "The judgment in Ms. Heard’s favor on that lone statement is erroneous. Ms. Heard’s claim was fatally flawed, and the trial court should have granted Mr. Depp’s motion for summary judgment and his motion to strike the evidence."

"Ms. Heard presented no evidence at trial that Mr. Depp was personally involved in directing or making any of the three Waldman Statements. Indeed, Mr. Depp testified that he had never even seen the Waldman Statements prior to the filing of the Counterclaim in August of 2020.

"Mr. Waldman is an independent contractor, whose allegedly tortious conduct is not automatically attributable to Mr. Depp" and "no evidence of Mr. Waldman's actual malice was presented at trial" by Heard's team, the legal filing further added.

"This Court should reverse the judgment on Ms. Heard's Counterclaim as to the April 27 Waldman Statement, but should otherwise affirm the judgment in Mr. Depp's favor," Depp’s team concluded.