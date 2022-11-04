Sania Mirza shares how her son gets her through the hardest times

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is often seen sharing moments from her personal and professional life on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sania shared a picture with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik which melted the hearts of many.
In the picture, Izhaan could be seen holding his mom's face and kissing her on the nose.
"The moments that get me through the hardest days," Sania captioned the picture.
The picture garnered over 50,000 likes in just five hours and received much love from fans.
"Cute baby," wrote a user.
"Beautiful picture," commented another.
One of the users called them a "cute duo".
