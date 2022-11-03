President, PM strongly condemn ‘assassination attempt’ on Imran Khan

President Dr Arif Alvi (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/file

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and other noted personalities from the treasury and the Opposition benches strongly condemned the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Gujranwala.

Taking to his Twitter account, President Arif Alvi condemned the "murderous attack" on Khan and said that the incident is not only alarming but it is also cowardly.

"Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident," the president tweeted.

He confirmed that a bullet hit his leg but added that he was safe.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people."

He further said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government in terms of security and investigation.

"Violence should have no place in our country's politics," the premier wrote.

At about 4:25pm Thursday, chaotic scenes broke out near the PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Khan.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and according to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries, while Gujranwala DHQ Hospital sources say that one person has lost his life. They added that the condition of others who got injured in stable condition and received treatment.

Bilawal prays for swift recovery of Khan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his Twitter handle to condemn the incident.

"Praying for his swift recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

Shireen Mazari blames Rana Sanaullah

Reacting to the incident, PTI's Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari blamed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that he was the one to issue threats to the PTI chairman.

"Rana Sana threatened to murder IK & today we saw him attempt that. He should be arrested on attempted murder as his public statement bear witness to same."

"The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan," Mazari tweeted.





