 
close
Thursday November 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix shares trailer of 'Elite' season 6: Everything to know

Netflix upcoming 'Elite' season 6 trailer is out now with release date, cast list

By Web Desk
November 03, 2022
Netflix shares trailer of Elite season 6: Everything to know
Netflix shares trailer of 'Elite' season 6: Everything to know

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming season of the hit series Elite. The upcoming season 6 of the series will be released on November 18, 2022.

The subject of impending justice is introduced in the series trailer which refers to the incident in Season 5 that resulted in Samuel's passing.

The Elite season 6 trailer which Netflix released on November 2, explores the hard times that Las Encinas faced in a new school year while covering up the horrible events of the past.

The plot of the Spanish series mainly revolves around two classes of students, the rich and working-class. 

The streaming giant announced in September 2022 that Elite season 6 will debut on November 18, 2022.

cast: 

  • Ander Puig
  • Carmen Arrufat
  • Álvaro de Juana
  • Ana Bokesa
  • and Álex Pastrana
  • André Lamoglia,
  • Valentina Zenere,
  • Carla Díaz,
  • Martina Cariddi
  • Adam Nourou
  • Manu Ríos

Check out the trailer:

File footage