Netflix shares trailer of 'Elite' season 6: Everything to know

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming season of the hit series Elite. The upcoming season 6 of the series will be released on November 18, 2022.

The subject of impending justice is introduced in the series trailer which refers to the incident in Season 5 that resulted in Samuel's passing.

The Elite season 6 trailer which Netflix released on November 2, explores the hard times that Las Encinas faced in a new school year while covering up the horrible events of the past.

The plot of the Spanish series mainly revolves around two classes of students, the rich and working-class.

The streaming giant announced in September 2022 that Elite season 6 will debut on November 18, 2022.

cast:

Ander Puig

Carmen Arrufat

Álvaro de Juana

Ana Bokesa

and Álex Pastrana

André Lamoglia,

Valentina Zenere,

Carla Díaz,

Martina Cariddi

Adam Nourou

Manu Ríos

Check out the trailer:



