Netflix shares trailer of 'Elite' season 6: Everything to know

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming season of the hit series Elite. The upcoming season 6 of the series will be released on November 18, 2022.
The subject of impending justice is introduced in the series trailer which refers to the incident in Season 5 that resulted in Samuel's passing.
The Elite season 6 trailer which Netflix released on November 2, explores the hard times that Las Encinas faced in a new school year while covering up the horrible events of the past.
The plot of the Spanish series mainly revolves around two classes of students, the rich and working-class.
The streaming giant announced in September 2022 that Elite season 6 will debut on November 18, 2022.
Check out the trailer:
King Charles III will be placing the wreaths to commemorate those who were lost in the war on Sunday
Victoria Beckham gushes over hubby David Beckham ahead of documentary 'Save Our Squad' release
Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in film 'Fighter'
King Charles III will bring “challenge and opportunity” for the Commonwealth, said an expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing ‘make or break situation’ and urged to ‘get their stories straight’
Prince Harry blasted with demands for his citizenship be revoked