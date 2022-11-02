Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford have no regrets over their Halloween costumes

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford believe ‘sick’ Halloween costumes were ‘perfect’

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford reportedly have no regrets over their controversial Halloween outfits as they think the costumes were “perfect” and “hilarious.”

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Lovely singer and her new beau wanted to push back the criticism they received over their 11-year age gap.

“They thought it was hilarious and so perfect,” the source said. “Their friends thought it was very in line with their sarcastic sense of humor.”

“They know what people are saying about their age difference and they really don’t care at all. Eleven years is really nothing and they are on the same plane emotionally and spiritually.

“Billie is an old soul and she way beyond her years Jesse treats her with the same love and respect that he always has.

The insider added, “The important thing is that he treats her how she deserves to be treated, regardless of age.”

This comes after Eilish and Rutherford donned baby and old man costumes for the festival to poke fun at their age gap.

"Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted - especially with their age difference and power imbalance,” a social media user twitted.

