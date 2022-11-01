Meghan Markle is a driving force behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly ‘dictated’ Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.



In his latest criticism on Meghan Markle, Tom Bower claimed that former Suits actress is the driving force behind Prince Harry’s highly controversial memoir titled Spare.

According to Sky News, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors said about the tell-all memoir, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

“Meghan has actually read every word. Meghan is highly intelligent, very sophisticated.”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will release his tell-all memoir in January, his publisher confirmed last week.

The memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

Meghan Markle and Harry live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in Santa Barbara, California after they stepped down from royal duties back in 2020.