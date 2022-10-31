King Charles, Prince William's reactions over Harry's upcoming memoir revealed

Royal author Angela Levin has claimed that King Charles III and Prince William are nervously awaiting for the release of Prince Harry's much-hyped memoir, Spare.

Shearing her knowledge about the Firm's preparation and possible reaction to the Duke's upcoming memoir, royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun: "I think the Palace are on tenterhooks."

The author went on to claim that the Firm has "lawyers ready to read" the Duke's book, but they won't have an advanced copy to check before the rest of the world gets to read the pages authored by Harry."

Levin added: "If it's too bland it won't be worth the millions they've already paid him."

There are speculations that the Duke of Sussex could blindside Firm with his explosive book.