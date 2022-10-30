Royal Family ‘fearfully distressed’ by Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry is reportedly loading up his ammunition amid plans for a distressing release.
These claims have been made by Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, University of London.
She began by addressing the impact of the memoir on Prince Harry and told Express UK, “This will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals.”
“Obviously this will depend on the nature of the content and how critical it is of other royals. Harry is said to have toned done certain parts and that is why the publication has been put back until January.”
“However, there is bound to be a lot of content that distresses the royals, whether on Harry’s account and the pain he has suffered, or the criticisms he levels at other members of his family.”
Prince Harry is reportedly coming back to UK in December
King Charles ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September
'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' released in 2014
Photos had gone viral which shows Lupita looking on in shock after first seeming unsure about how to respond to the slap
Princess Diana Priest believes her death scene in The Crown is not necessary
Princess Beatrice has become one of the five Counsellors of State under King Charles III reign