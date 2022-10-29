Long march: CM Punjab refuses to transfer CCPO Lahore's services to federal govt

LAHORE: Punjab's secretary of services Saturday informed the Establishment Division that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi wants to keep Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar in the province.
In a letter written in this regard, the Government of Punjab refused to transfer the services of the CCPO Lahore Dogar to the federal government.
Punjab, in its letter to the establishment division, stated that the CCPO's services will be required to ensure security arrangements during PTI's ongoing long march, the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah Border to celebrate 100 years of Saka Panja Sahib, and the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation.
According to sources, this is the third time that Punjab has refused to transfer CCPO Lahore's services to the federal government.
A day earlier, the Centre — via a letter — had ordered CCPO Lahore to report to the establishment division within three days.
It issued a third letter directing to follow the orders for transferring CCPO Dogar, warning disciplinary action against non-compliance.
