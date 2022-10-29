Minister releases Gandapur's purported audio leak, claims PTI bringing arms to capital

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses press conference. —YouTube/PTV/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday claimed PTI’s long march was aimed at shedding the blood of innocent people in the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that PTI chief Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that triggers clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

He accused Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who can be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah released an audio leak of Gandapur where he can be heard speaking to an unknown person about bringing arms and ammunition.

The interior minister claimed that as per initial investigations details of this conversation have been secured by the ministry, however, he refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person allegedly speaking to the PTI leader.

Terming Khan’s attitude “undemocratic”, the interior minister — while addressing a press conference in the federal capital — said the intentions of the PTI chief are not good. “We have been saying this that Imran Khan fitna wants to mislead the nation.”

“Khan wants people to die instead of holding a long march,” Sanaullah said, accusing him of planning to destroy and divide the country.

Recalling Faisal Vawda’s presser held few days ago, the interior minister said that a close aide of Khan admitted that PTI long march will turn out to be a “bloody march".

“Vawda was an insider and the PTI immediately distanced itself from the ex-minister's statement,” he added.

