Faisal Vawda loses PTI membership for anti-long-march remarks

PTI leader Faisal Vawda addressing a press conference in Islamabad to reveal "facts" related to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif. — Screengrab via YouTube/ PTV News Live

The membership of the PTI stalwart Faisal Vawda has been terminated by the party leadership for the outspoken leader's failure to answer the show cause slapped on him after his controversial presser earlier this week.

The PTI confirmed the decision on Twitter.

"This is reference to the show-cause notice issued to you dated October 26, 2022, for defying party policy. You have not responded within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the party stands terminated," read the post.



On Wednesday, Vawda asserted the party's long march was heading straight into a slaughter.

"There will be bloodshed, death, and funerals before and during the long march," Vawda said with conviction.

After these remarks, the PTI suspended Vawda's membership saying he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had "grossly violated the discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines".

Vawda, in the press conference, said: "These funerals will definitely be held, but I will try until my dying breath to save my Pakistanis from sacrificing their lives for a conspiracy hatched by some people. I will try to end this politics of death and bloodshed in this country."

The PTI leader, who talks straight from the shoulder, said both "important and common" people would die in the long march, adding that there were "ulterior motives" behind the march to Islamabad.