Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

DOHA: Qatar on Friday summoned Germany's ambassador to object to comments made by the interior minister questioning if the Gulf state should be hosting the World Cup, the foreign ministry said.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser also criticised Qatar's human rights record in a television interview Thursday, ahead of the football tournament that starts on November 20.
Qatar's foreign ministry handed the ambassador an "objection memo", an official statement said.
The letter expressed Doha's "disappointment and complete rejection and condemnation of remarks" by Faeser concerning Qatar's "hosting of the World Cup".
The ministry "demanded a clarification for these remarks".
Faeser was scheduled to visit Qatar on Monday.
In an interview with the ARD network aired Thursday, Faeser said that for the German government, Qatar's hosting of the tournament was "very tricky."
She added: "There are criteria that must be adhered to and it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states."
The country has faced widespread criticism over its alleged treatment of migrant workers, as well as rights for women and the LGBTQ community.
This is the first time a foreign ambassador has been summoned about such comments.
Faeser, in a statement released ahead of her visit with the head of the German football federation, said that the issue of rights would be raised in talks.
"No World Cup takes place in a vacuum. Human rights always apply everywhere — and now the whole world is paying special attention," Faeser said.
Deal comes as Lebanon hopes to extract itself from what WB calls one of world's worst economic crises in modern history
Tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2
The incident is the latest in a deadly week in Nablus, where Israeli forces have conducted regular raids and imposed...
Both teams receive one point moving Ireland to second in the Group 1 table
The Lyari-born veteran player's funeral prayers will be offered at the KMC Stadium in Karachi
The launch comes as the South wraps up 12 days of amphibious naval military exercises