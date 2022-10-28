Karachi: Two tortured to death by angry mob over child kidnapping fears

Two people were tortured to death in Karachi. — AFP/file

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, two people were tortured to death by a furious mob in Karachi’s Machhar Colony after rumours spread that they were kidnapping children.

Citing local people, the police said that the duo were trying to kidnap children when they were caught red-handed and were subjected to severe torture by an angry mob. Later, both men succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Meanwhile, DIG South took notice of the incident and sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kiamari Fida Hussain Janwari in this regard.

On the other hand, SSP Kiamari said that both people were employees of a telecom company. “All aspects of the incident are being investigated,” he said, adding that all those involved in the incident would be dealt with according to law.