‘The Crown’ films Diana’s tragic death in Paris despite backlash

Netflix’s The Crown continues to film the tragic death of Princess Diana in a fatal car accident in Paris, for the sixth and final season of the show.

Despite criticism and backlash declaring that the show has gone too far to depict the traumatizing events in the life of the late Princess of Wales, the makers of the royal drama have continued to film the fatal car crash.

New photos from the shoot have surfaced on the internet, revealing that the show will recreate some scenes at Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris - the fateful site where Diana's driver crashed in 1997 while being followed by paparazzi.

The pictures from the upcoming season show a number of photographers on motorcycles surrounding the Mercedes-Benz heading towards the tunnel

Previously, a Netflix spokesperson said the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.

In the final two seasons of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki will step into the role of Princess Diana - previously portrayed by Emma Corrin.

The much-awaited fifth season of the royal drama hits Netflix Nov. 9