Piers Morgan slammed for 'free promo' of Prince Harry's book

Piers Morgan, who has consistently been an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, lashed out at the Duke in anticipation of his brand new memoir, calling for King Charles to "strip him" of his remaining titles.

The former Good Morning Britain host tweeted: “Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King. Charles should strip this petulant, selfish, greedy, hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP.”



Then, a couple of hours later, Morgan tweeted: "Playing the victim, again, as he trashes his family, again, from his California mansion. All while playing the big privacy & ‘humanitarian’ crusader… what a d*ckhead."

Piers’ followers took to the comments section to weigh in on Harry’s new bombshell. Tom Levins, a royal commentator, fired back at Morgan, saying: "I'm sure Harry will thank you for the free promo, Piers."

Tom continued: "Crazy how this book will sell more copies on release than viewing figures you get on TalkTV. "

Journalist Meghan McCain wrote: “I’m not as plugged into this as Brits are clearly - but the title seems like a troll… Is this your take?”

Another journalist Rupert Myers commented: "Is this the real cover and title? Good grief."