Govt seeks help from army under Article 245 for PTI's long march: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said the federal government has decided to seek help from the armed forces — including the Pakistan Army and rangers — to deal with the participants of the rally in order to deal with any unforeseen situations amid the PTI's upcoming long march.



On Tuesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party's long march will begin on October 28 (Friday), deeming it “far above” politics. The party will enter the federal capital by November 4, as shared by PTI leader Asad Umar.

Sanaullah, speaking during a private channel talk show, said that the government will take PTI's long march and its participants head-on by ensuring all possible security measures for the maintenance of law and order.

"Yes, surely we will call the army under Article 245 [of the Constitution]. We will also call the rangers. Police and FC will form the first line [of defence] and they will be armed with tear gas [shells] and rubber bullets to control the mob. And if any weakness appears anywhere, the rangers and the army will be there to support,” Sanaullah stated.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court also rejected the federal government's request to immediately stop PTI chief Imran Khan's long march to Islamabad, with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial advising the government to hold talks with the former prime minister.

"No one can be deprived of the right to protest," CJP Bandial said.

The interior minister, however, resolved to defeat the party at all costs. "Because the success of this gang, God forbid, means the defeat of Pakistan," he remarked.

Sanaullah also hinted at arresting the PTI chief and added that help from PML-N workers may also be sought if chaos ensues amid the protests.

“We will go to the last mile. If he could bring people from the entire country, we too can call people from the entire country," he said, claiming that the number of protestors with Khan would not be over 15,000.