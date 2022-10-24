Prince Harry’s memoir compared to the Gunpowder Plot: ‘Viking-sized battle’

Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated upcoming memoir is being compared to the Gunpowder Plot, with a royal expert saying that it could prove to be a ‘literary IED’ for King Charles III.
Royal expert Daniela Elser sounded off against the Duke of Sussex’s book, being penned under a £36million deal with publishers Penguin Random House, which was due to release later this year but is now expected to be delayed.
Amid reports that the book could prove to be damaging to the reputations of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Elser wrote in News.com.au, “The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family.”
“This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0,” she added.
Elser further suggested that the timing of the book could cause worry amongst the royals, saying, “Only months into his reign, the king simply does not have the public capital to easily withstand a full-frontal offensive by his own son, if that is what the book ends up being.”
