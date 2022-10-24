David Beckham lauds England's Lionesses for inspiring daughter Harper

Legendary footballer David Beckham has lavished praise on England's Lionesses for inspiring his and Victoria Beckham's only daughter Harper, following their win at Euro 2022.



The 47-year-old applauded the women's football team, saying: "There was a real unity with the team, the excitement was building and these stadiums were full of families."

The former player says: "We won on the biggest stage and in front of a home crowd."



Speaking of the team's huge win, harper's dad said: "For me personally, having a daughter, I want her to look up to inspiring people... They inspired a whole generation, a new generation.



“The amount of girls I was seeing in parks playing football, my daughter wanted to go out and play. That’s how inspiring it was for our nation.”

It is to mention here that Lionesses Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Ellie Roebuck, Fran Kirby, Hannah Hampton, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly will all be walking the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor House on Monday night.