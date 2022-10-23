Pak vs Ind: How's the weather in Melbourne today?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Left) and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma are seen in a good mood. — PCB

The fans widely wishing to see a full 40-over contest between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the big match at T20 World Cup today (Sunday), may take a sigh of relief as the weather in Melbourne has got better.



The heavy rain warning threatening a washout at the most anticipated cricket match is no more as there is not even a 5% chance of downpour in Melbourne during the day.

The Group 2 high-voltage clash is set to begin at 1pm Pakistan time, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) — a cricket stadium that can house 100,000 spectators — and fans can expect a complete match.

As per the latest weather update, the sun finally came out with partly cloudy weather after days of heavy rain forecast. There is below 15% chance of precipitation from 7pm to 10pm and only a 24% chance of rain at night.

Starting their World Cup journey in today's faceoff, the Men in Green will hit the ground with the confidence of their ten-wicket win against India in the last T20 World Cup.