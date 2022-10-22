Kanye West ‘cocky and impulsive’ traits lie in his ‘Achilles heel’

FileFootage

Kanye West has been making waves with his eyebrow-raising statements about his divorce from Kim Kardashian however a cosmic expert claimed that his ‘impulsive’ behaviour is due to his zodiac.



Cosmic Fusion combines a person’s Western zodiac sign, Chinese element and animal to “create an incredibly unique character profile description of your personality”.

The Sun reported that Michelle Bell shared that Kanye West is a “Gemini fire Snake in Cosmic Fusion.”

"The Gemini Fire Snake is possibly the most confident person on planet earth,” she said. “They really don’t come much more cocky, self-assured and charming than this.”

"They've probably set up their own Gemini Fire Snake Appreciation Society, the self-love is that prevalent.

"Geminis are extroverted, sociable, and talkative, however, they can also be indecisive, impulsive, and unreliable," she added.

"So when you mix that with the Fire Snake, you’re looking at an extremely fiery and impetuous person,” Michelle continued explaining.

"Their Achilles heel is that they can be quite stubborn and impatient – they don’t like it if things don’t go their way. They're also "capable of anything and everything."

"If they decide to do something, they'll accomplish it in style and won’t stop until they’ve achieved every last goal they’ve set themselves.

However, she added: "Snakes always have their own agenda to the fore, and they never, ever think they're wrong. They will never admit they're wrong, either.”