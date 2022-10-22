PM Shahbaz felicitates nation over Pakistan’s exit from FATF's grey list

Rana Sanaullah pays tribute to the ECP over its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan
PM Shahbaz says ECP delivered justice in Toshakhana case; says Imran used PM's post as source of personal income
Three major arteries leading to Islamabad have been blocked by district administrator to avoid untoward incident,...
The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency for tweeting against the army...
Imran Khan indulged in corrupt practices, ECP rules in unanimous verdict; Khan disqualified from running for political...
Fawad Chaudhry says ECP made "shameful decision", calls on PTI supporters to take to the streets against verdict