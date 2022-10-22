 
close
Saturday October 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PM Shahbaz felicitates nation over Pakistan’s exit from FATF's grey list

PM Shahbaz Sharif is addressing a press conference in Islamabad

By Web Desk
October 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his delight, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday extended his heartiest congratulations to the nation over Pakistan's exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list after four years of consistent efforts.


More to follow.... 