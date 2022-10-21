Could pomegranate help fight cancer?

German scientists have found a potential therapy for and preventative measure against tumours: urolithin A — a metabolite in pomegranates.
This substance in the fruit could be used as a treatment for the deadly colorectal cancer. Urolithin A can boost immune cell function which could help people fight off tumours.
More and more medical professionals working on cancer therapy are focusing on immune targets because this type of treatment does not have many side effects like chemotherapy.
The immune system is in the focus also because multiple studies have shown that cancer ruins the immune-fighting T-cells. This is why tumours easily grow in the body.
Professor Florian Greten and the team believe that their findings can help scientists get closer to finding better and more effective ways of treating and preventing cancer.
Urolithin A replaces damaged mitochondria in the T-cells with healthier ones. This is called mitochondrial recycling and it makes the immune system stronger.
Pomegranate can be used in two ways. Firstly, as food in "preclinical models" to halt the growth of tumours. Secondly, via in vitro treatment to "rejuvenate" T-cells.
WHO has warned that widespread outbreaks of malaria and other vector-borne diseases in 32 flood-hit areas of Sindh and...
Expert believes it is important to set goals and take time out to intentionally dine together
The Global Fund will provide financial resources to the WHO to procure mosquito nets from India for the flood...
Burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic, abuse from patients and salary discontent have seen nursing staff quitting their...
US-based institute analysed the existing research in 180 areas
Expert says person might feel a little depressed these days, worry excessively, be irritable and even lose interest in...