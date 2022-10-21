Could pomegranate help fight cancer?

A pomogranate cut into pieces.— Unsplash

German scientists have found a potential therapy for and preventative measure against tumours: urolithin A — a metabolite in pomegranates.

This substance in the fruit could be used as a treatment for the deadly colorectal cancer. Urolithin A can boost immune cell function which could help people fight off tumours.

More and more medical professionals working on cancer therapy are focusing on immune targets because this type of treatment does not have many side effects like chemotherapy.

The immune system is in the focus also because multiple studies have shown that cancer ruins the immune-fighting T-cells. This is why tumours easily grow in the body.

Professor Florian Greten and the team believe that their findings can help scientists get closer to finding better and more effective ways of treating and preventing cancer.

Urolithin A replaces damaged mitochondria in the T-cells with healthier ones. This is called mitochondrial recycling and it makes the immune system stronger.

Pomegranate can be used in two ways. Firstly, as food in "preclinical models" to halt the growth of tumours. Secondly, via in vitro treatment to "rejuvenate" T-cells.