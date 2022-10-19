Meghan Markle co-star rejects her ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle Deal or No Deal co-star Claudia Jordan has dismissed ‘bimbo’ claims made by the Duchess in her recent Archetypes episode.



Taking to Instagram, Claudia hit back at claims made by Meghan Markle that she was ‘reduced to a bimbo’ while on the show.

She said, “For clarity - yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect.

“But every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

She went on to say, “This isn’t attack on Meghan cause Lord knows I’ve been defending this woman in the media for years, and I still will, but I just didn’t want any misunderstanding about the climate and environment on the Deal or no Deal set.

“And I’m especially protective of [host] Howie Mandel, who was nothing but kind and respectful to all 26 of us.”