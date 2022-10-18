'PDM running away from elections': Imran Khan berates govt

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference at his Banigala residence. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A day after the coalition government rejected the demand of PTI for early elections, the party's chairman Imran Khan said that the PDM was fleeing from elections as they could not face the masses.

The PTI chairman made the remarks while talking to delegations of the National Press Club and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that the government was trying its best to disqualify him, hence, cases were lodged against him.

Moving on to his proposed long march on Islamabad, the PTI leader said: “A decisive march for Haqeeqi Azadi will be held this month.”

Talking about his previous regime, Khan said that his government was weak, adding that he would never accept such a setup in the future. “There was a lot of pressure on me,” he said, adding that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Recalling his achievements, the PTI chairman said the country’s growth rate rose to 6% due to their effective measures when their government was toppled.

Berating the coalition government, Khan said that the ruling alliance "bankrupted" the country in just six months. PM Shahbaz "stole" Rs16 billion but he was acquitted after coming into power, he added.

In Pakistan, powerful mafias of sugar, oil and builder have captured the entire system, said Khan.

Responding to a complaint about harassment of female journalists in PTI’s rallies, Khan vowed that he would issue strict directions to his party workers in this regard.

“Gharida Farooqi enters the crowd and then complaints of harassment,” he added.

To another question, Khan said that he could not stop trolling on social media.