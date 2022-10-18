Alia Bhatt mom-to-be starts preparation for baby's birth: Check out

Alia Bhatt mom-to-be started preparation for baby's Birth: Check out

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June this year. Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are over the moon in excitement. They can't wait for the baby's arrival.





According to IndiaToday, the actress is expected to deliver her first baby around November. Alia is likely to give birth to her first child at HN Reliance Hospital.

Actress Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy, Alia wrote, "Our baby… coming soon..."



In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ranbir shared, “I knew I’d be asked this (fatherhood) question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’

Ranbir, you are going to be a father. How do you feel about it? but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful.”

The actress got tied knot to actor Ranbir Kapoor this year back in April.