All measures in place to strengthen nuclear security regime: Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: The commanders of the Pakistan Army have once again reposed complete trust in the country's robust nuclear command and control structure and arrangements for the security of strategic assets, Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

A statement released after the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference.

As per the statement, the military top brass took a “comprehensive review of the army's prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness” at the meeting and discussed US President Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

“As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices,” the forum was informed.

The meeting was also apprised of the army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas and post-flood situation, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

While expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

He lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.