In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Norwegian envoy expresses grief over flood losses

RAWALPINDI: Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The military’s media wing, in a brief statement issued in this regard, said that Per Albert Ilsaas expressed his grief over the loss of lives and properties during the cataclysmic floods in Pakistan.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion, the ISPR said.
Moreover, both sides reiterated their desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
The COAS has been holding meetings with several foreign dignitaries lately. On October 12, the COAS met with UN Under-Secretary-General Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix.
Official warns occupied property will be evicted with help of police if not vacated within specified timeframe
Holding a press conference by a public office-bearer on polling day within jurisdiction of constituency is code...
US State Department spokesperson says President Biden believes a safe, prosperous Pakistan is critical to American...
PTI leader was presented before a district and sessions court after the completion of his one-day physical remand
Defence minister Khawaja Asif says Imran Khan's narrative of foreign conspiracy has flamed out after the US...
“Pakistan’s disappointment was conveyed to US envoy on unwarranted remarks, which were not based on ground...