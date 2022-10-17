In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Norwegian envoy expresses grief over flood losses

Image collage of Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Royal Norwegian Embassy/ ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing, in a brief statement issued in this regard, said that Per Albert Ilsaas expressed his grief over the loss of lives and properties during the cataclysmic floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation came under discussion, the ISPR said.

Moreover, both sides reiterated their desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS has been holding meetings with several foreign dignitaries lately. On October 12, the COAS met with UN Under-Secretary-General Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix.