PTI approaches SJC for CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja's removal

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. — PID/Twitter/File

The PTI on Tuesday approached the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, maintaining that he is not "fit to hold the constitutional post".



While PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have been criticising CEC Raja's role, the party's lawyer, Babar Awan, filed a reference against the election commission's chief on behalf of PTI's Central Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

PTI has repeatedly sought Raja's resignation as the CEC and reconstitution of the ECP before the next general elections.

The party had decided to file a judicial reference against CEC Raja in July, and the reference was submitted but withdrawn next month as the PTI wanted to strengthen it with more evidence.

In the fresh reference, PTI has contended that the ECP chief was denying a fair trial and due process of law to Imran Khan and his party as he holds "grudges" against them.

The PTI contended that the incumbent election commissioner, in his performance, has "exposed himself as being biased, dishonest and unfaithful to Constitutional post that he his holding". It adds that the CEC has violated the oath that he has taken under Article 214 and has also intentionally violated Article 5.

"The clear discriminatory attitude of the incumbent chief election commissioner has also made his integrity clearly questionable," says the reference.

The PTI has told the SJC that the CEC Raja is "not fit to hold the constitutional post under Article 213 and has failed to discharge his constitutional duties under Articles 214 and 218".

The PTI has prayed to the SJC to accept its reference and then remove CEC Raja from his post.