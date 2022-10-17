What is not an option for Shoaib Malik?

Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@realshoaibmalik

Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik has recently been quite active on social media where he shares updates on his life and career to keep his fans posted.



In his latest picture on social media, the star player can be seen displaying muscular strength during workout sessions.

“When quitting is not an option,” Malik captioned his picture which garnered nearly 63k like on Instagram.

Malik has represented Pakistan in 446 international matches since his ODI debut in 1999. The veteran cricketer has captained Pakistan on a couple of occasions and remained one of the most successful cricketers in Pakistan cricket history.

He last represented Pakistan in a T20I against Bangladesh last year. He made himself available for the national squad but was dropped from Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup squad.