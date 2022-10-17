Megan Fox, fiance Machine Gun Kelly show off quirky sense of style during date night

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed off their quirky sense of style as they supported Landon Barker's performance at The Roxy Ballroom in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The loved-up couple who share a great bond with Landon's Blink 182-star dad, Travis Barker - made a low-key arrival as they enjoyed their date night.



For the day, the Transformers star, 36, wore a fluffy cream jacket over a simple white tank top and black trousers, looking chic as ever.

Megan added inches to her height with chunky black platform boots that undoubtedly added more glamour to her look.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, MGK, 32 whose real name is Colson Baker – turned heads with his oversized grey felt suit, as he teamed it with a multicoloured python print bodycon top.

The rocker wore a variety of silver jewellery and sported an eye-catching pillar box red manicure.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass castmates met in March 2020 on the set of the movie and soon began a whirlwind romance.

They famously drank each other's blood after getting engaged on January 11 at the Ritz-Carlton's Spa Botánico in Puerto Rico.







