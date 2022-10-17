Pierce Brosnan auditioned for 'Batman' but failed to win: Here's why

Pierce Brosnan revealed a 'stupid' comment that led him to lose the iconic character Batman to Michael Keaton in the nineties.

During an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor shared a joke he cracked in the audition of the caped crusader in the hope to bag the role. However, the quip did the opposite.

“I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” Brosnan told host Jimmy Fallon. “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.”



The 69-year-old is of the view that the comment cut his chances to bag the caped crusader part. “But there you go … the best man got the job,” he said of Michael Keaton’s eventual donned the role of Gotham vigilante. Keaton again reprised his role in Batman Returns in 1992.

However, instead of Bat vigilante, Pierce Brosnan landed James Bond, a role he reprised four times over seven years.
























