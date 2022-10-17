Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea

Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) gestures as he leaves after appearing before the Islamabad High Court on September 22, 2022. — AFP/ File

After obtaining protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed a pre-arrest bail application in the prohibited funding case at a district and sessions court on Monday.

In the petition filed by Khan's lawyers, it has been argued that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​should be stopped from arresting him.

The PTI chair is likely to appear in the court of special judge District Central today.

The IHC's approval for protective bail to Khan is till tomorrow in the prohibited funding case.

The FIA has registered a case against the PTI chair for his alleged involvement in prohibited funding. The prohibited funding case against Khan has been registered at the FIA's banking circle police station.

In the FIR, the federal agency alleged the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

Abraaj Group was a private equity firm, operating on six continents, which is currently in liquidation due to accusations of fraud.

In addition, the party received more financing from two bank accounts of Wotan Cricket Club, read the FIR.

The FIA said the manager of the private bank helped the agency in its probe into the questionable transactions.

Besides Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq, Tariq Shafi, and Younis Aamir Kiani have also been nominated in the FIR.



The FIA has time and again summoned PTI leaders for questioning, however, not all of them have shown up.