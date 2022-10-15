'Greatest fraudster ever': PM Shahbaz on Imran Khan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif addressing the participants of Mufti Mehmood Conference at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on October 15, 2022. —NNI

LAHORE: Terming PTI Chairman Imran Khan the "greatest fraudster ever", Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said he has not seen a "liar like Khan" in his whole life.



Addressing the Mufti Mehmood conference in the city, the premier said: "He [Imran Khan] tells lies day and night and conspires against the nation and the country’s institutions."

PM Shahbaz said that Khan blows hot and cold in his public rallies and tells strange stories to his cohorts.

"Before, Khan claimed he had the army chief's complete support, but now, he says he wasn't [allowed] to take decisions," PM Shahbaz added.

He asked that if Khan’s government was so powerless, what were they doing during their tenure that was a quarter short of four years? “Khan is praying for the country to go bankrupt.”

He said the incumbent government would decimate the politics of hate and anarchy.

Taking a jibe at Khan, PM Shahbaz said the economy was back on the path of recovery courtesy of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s prayers.

In the end, he paid rich tribute to Mufti Mehmood, a politician and Islamic scholar who was one of the founding members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

He said Mufti Mehmood was a humble and simple-natured human being, whose services for the country would go down in history as one of the outstanding scholars of Islam.

“Mufti sahib never closed the door of dialogue in his politics,” PM Shahbaz said, adding, “today the politics starts with swear words and ends with curses.”

Moving forward, the premier said how could he burden the nation with more inflation. “We signed a loan deal with the IMF with much difficulty [to help save the economy and bring down the consumer prices],” he added.