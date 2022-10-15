Netflix upcoming horror movies and series streaming worldwide next week

Netflix is all set to release new horror movies and series in the upcoming week.

Here's the list of the top three movies and series coming on Netflix in the upcoming week of October.

Top three horror movies and series coming on Netflix:

Unsolved Mysteries.

Release date: October 18, 2022

Netflix Unsolved Mysteries is for those who love mysteries. The trailer of the series will reveal new tales of the bizarre ranging including murders, disappearances, encounters with aliens, and even hauntings.­­­­

The School for Good and Evil:

Release date: October 19th, 2022

The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming fairytale movie that follows the story of two friends Sophie and Agatha. They both are in a magic school and face each other in the battle between good and evil.

28 Days Haunted

Release Date: October 21st, 2022

In the horror- genre series, three teams spend 28 days in America's most haunted places for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.



