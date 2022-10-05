Southern Punjab forced to follow on

KARACHI: Southern Punjab were forced to follow-on by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the former were dismissed for 168 in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings score of 458 all out on day-two of the second round of Cricket Associations Championship here on Tuesday.

At the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 391 for three, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 458 in 100.4 overs.

Aamer Azmat added 17 to his overnight score and was dismissed for 150, which included 15 fours and four sixes. Southern Punjab’s Rahat Ali was the pick of the bowlers, bagging five wickets for 96.

Tahir Hussain and Faisal Akram grabbed two wickets apiece.In return, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 168 in the 51st over. Waqar Hussain scored 51.

Abbas Afridi was the most successful bowler, picking four wickets for 49.After being forced to follow-on, Southern Punjab were 35 for one in 12 overs, when bails were drawn.

Four wickets from Raza-ul-Hasan and Nasir Khan’s half-century in the second innings helped Balochistan end the second day’s play with a 185-run lead over Central Punjab at the KCCA Stadium in Karachi.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 33 for one, Central Punjab were bowled out for 125 in the 43rd over against Balochistan.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Northern were 105 for one in 25 overs, in their second innings, with 160 runs lead at stumps on day two against Sindh.Northern’s Ziad Khan returned undefeated on 51 off 75 balls, which included seven fours and one six.

Earlier, after resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 35 for three, Sindh were dismissed for 202 in 78 overs.