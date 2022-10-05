Effie Index honours OMD

KARACHI: Global Effie Effectiveness Index 2021 has ranked OMD, a part of Omnicom Media Group, as “Most Effective Media Agency Network” and Omnicom as “Most Effective Agency Holding Group”, a statement said on Tuesday.

George Manas, CEO of OMD Worldwide, said, “The breadth of wins worldwide has been a testament to excellence coming out of all regions. Along with the UK, USA, Canada, and New Zealand, we are celebrating wins from other markets such as Pakistan, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Turkey, Egypt, and more.”

Dara Bashir Khan, chairman and CEO of OMD Pakistan, hailed his team, clients, and partners for their contributions.

The Effie Awards are one of the industry's most prestigious honours celebrating "ideas that work" and are known as the global symbol of achievement.