Pakistan women win T20 Asia Cup opener

LAHORE: Pakistan opened their account in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup with a nine-wicket win over Malaysia at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) on Sunday morning.

Chasing a modest 58-run target, Pakistan opening batters provided a 45-run start. They collected 45 runs in the batting powerplay. Right handed batter Sidra Amin fell on the last ball of the powerplay to Mahirah Izzati Ismail for 31. Sidra struck five fours during her 23-ball innings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali returned undefeated on 21 off 23 balls, smashing three fours with captain Bismah Maroof (eight not out, eight balls, one four).

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan bowlers made full use of the overcast conditions. Diana Baig struck on the second ball of the innings – getting Malaysia’s captain Winifred Duraisingam out caught behind for no score. But it was the spinners that dominated. Omaima Sohail (3-0-19-3), Sadia Iqbal (4-0-8-1) and Tuba Hasan (4-0-13-2) shared six wickets between. Malaysia’s Elsa Hunter was unbeaten 29 off 51, which included three fours.

Pakistan will take on defending champions Bangladesh tomorrow.

Scores in brief:

Malaysia 57-9, 20 overs (Elsa Huner 29 not out; Omaima Sohail 3-19, Tuba Hasan 2-13, Diana Baig 1-6, Sadia Iqbal 1-8) .

Pakistan 61-1, nine overs (Sidra Amin 31, Muneeba Ali 21 not out; Mahirah Izzati Ismail 1-8) .