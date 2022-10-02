Azerbaijan keen to strengthen ties with Punjab govt

LAHORE : Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amir Saeed Rawn on Saturday.

The development of bilateral relations and use of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting where Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov expressed his best wishes for the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab government.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amir Saeed Rawn said that Punjab and Azerbaijan governments have agreed to promote bilateral relations. He further said that the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities to the investors of Azerbaijan for investment. The ambassador of Azerbaijan vowed to further strengthen cooperation with the Punjab government especially in the tourism, trade and cultural sectors. On this occasion, the advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab invited the ambassador of Azerbaijan to meet with the Chief Minister Punjab and the ambassador accepted the invitation and said that he would meet the Chief Minister of Punjab soon for common interests.